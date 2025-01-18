BOSTON (WHDH) - A storm system expected to arrive in Massachusetts Sunday night is set to dump up to 10 inches of snow in some parts of the state before it makes its way out of the region.

Flakes are expected to start flying around 6 p.m. and last into early Monday morning and will cause significant travel impacts across the state. It will be a quick system and should be clear of the area by 5 a.m.

When it wraps up, our latest forecast calls for the Cape and Islands to get 1 to 3 inches of snow, communities in southeastern mass will get 3 to 6 inches, and Greater Boston, the North and South Shores, Worcester, and much of Western Mass. could see between 6 and 10 inches.

