Snowstorm prompts school closures, parking bans on North Shore

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in the North Shore haven’t seen a break in the heavy snow that has been falling throughout the Bay State.

Flakes are falling so fast that several roads are hard to see in Beverly, despite plows working tirelessly in the city.

Cars could be seen being towed off the streets as the city has implemented a parking ban.

The storm also impacted the Beverly School District, which canceled classes for the day.

The sticky snow will be great for making snowballs and snowmen.

Beverly has seen about 10 inches of snow as of 7 a.m.

