WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A snowy owl is recovering at the New England Wildlife Center after being pulled from chilly ocean waters at a local beach by a good Samaritan earlier this week.

The good Samaritan was walking her dog along the beach when the pooch alerted her of something struggling in the water. Upon further inspection, the woman discovered an owl in distress, according to the New England Wildlife Center.

The woman then jumped into the surf to retrieve the struggling bird, pulling him out and wrapping him in her sweater.

Once the bird was admitted to the New England Wildlife Center, the vet team determined he was hypothermic and extremely skinny, with abrasions on his feet.

The team quickly stabilized the owl by administering warm injectable fluids, pain medications, and an easily digestible meal, according to Wildlife Center officials.

Officials say they are optimistic the owl was found in time and that they can get him back to flying condition.

