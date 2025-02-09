BOSTON (WHDH) - A fresh coat of snow covered City Hall plaza in downtown Boston Sunday after a storm system moved through.

7’s Melanie Black reported about 4 inches of snow had fallen in the city as of 9 a.m.

The back edge of the snow is moving out of the area later this morning and will make way for some Sunday sun.

