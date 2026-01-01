New Year, new snow as overnight flakes have dropped a fresh coat of white across the landscape, yielding a fresh winter’s scene to kick off 2026. While the first batch of snow moves off the coast by or shortly after 6am, another batch swings through from west to east, after a bit of a lull. That last batch will be snow showers/squalls that are out ahead of a cold front that’ll plow through mid morning. The snow is done for the day by 9am for most, with it lingering just a bit longer across far southeast Mass before tapering off. All said and done, most spots pick up in the 1-3″ range. Some of the higher totals will likely by across Southeast Mass, near and south of Route 44.



Temps drop from near 30 this morning, back to near 20 this afternoon. Factor in the wind, and wind chills drop into the single digits.

It’ll be chilly again tomorrow with highs in the mid 20s and a bit of a breeze, gusting 20-25mph. The chilly pattern continues through the weekend.