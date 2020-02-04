‘So disappointing and unnecessary’: Patrick criticizes Buttigieg’s declaration of victory Monday

Former Gov. Deval Patrick weighed in on the Iowa caucuses Tuesday as he hit New Hampshire on his own presidential campaign, criticizing Mayor Pete Buttigieg for declaring himself the victor Monday night.

“We have a vote now, let’s just count it. and the notion that some candidates would declare themselves victorious without having counted the vote … just seems so disappointing and unnecessary,” Patrick said. “We don’t have to forecast our way to victory, we have to do the work. that’s what we’ve been doing here.”

Buttigieg holds a narrow lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders as votes are being tallied.

