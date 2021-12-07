Everett High School’s marching band had the unique opportunity to take part in a historic moment on Tuesday.

Sixty-five student musicians performed at the official Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony in Hawaii held in memory the 80th anniversary of the deadly attack that pushed the US to join World War II.

The marching band played at the Hawaiian naval base in front of a crowd that included veterans, some of whom were there when it was attacked on December 7, 1941.

Students said being a part of the day’s commemoration is a major honor.

“We’re so grateful for it,” said Emma Santos. “We’re so grateful that we can perform for these veterans and hopefully do this event justice.”

Everett high’s marching band is the only group of student musicians to travel to the event. The school’s music director said a lot of planning and fundraising went into making it work.

Despite some rough weather — which included snow — that hit just ahead of the ceremony, the band was able to pull through and perform on schedule.

“The weather just changed for the better just in time,” Music Director Eugene O’Brien said. “I think it’s those veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice that has given us a little bit of a blessing right now. We’re so proud.”

After a memorable performance, joined by a Rangerette team from Texas, the band received a well-deserved standing ovation.

The students said they are proud of a job well done.

“We’re not just representing our city our state. We’re representing a country. And we have a lot on our shoulders,” one flute player said.

