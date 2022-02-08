LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog who ran away from danger as his owner’s house went up in flames last week is finally home safe.

Last Wednesday, Ciara Colon and her family rushed home to see their house in flames. SKY 7 HD caught firefighters in action as they worked to save what was left of their home.

It was then that Colon realized that the newest addition to their family, a puppy named Angelito, was nowhere to be found.

“When I knew that he ran off, I walked around this whole area looking for my dog,” she said. “It was awful, it was like a nightmare.”

Colon never found Angelito but on Monday, someone in nearby Methuen thankfully did.

“The dog, he was just in the corner, really cold, scared, you know? Out of his element,” said Lawrence Animal Control officer Ellen Bistany.

It is thanks to Bistany and that concerned citizen that Angelito was returned home to his family.

“I’m really proud of him, you know, so happy. I knew that he would come back,” Colon said.

The Colon family said that even though their home does not quite feel like home anymore, they are just happy everyone is OK and back together.

