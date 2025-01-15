MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors ran to help after a car slammed into a Malden home Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses say a black car was driving fast down Bainbridge street before crashing through a fence and taking off the porch.

The crash echoed through the neighborhood.

“It was a loud bang and sounded like something was wrong,” said Laura Amaral, who heard the crash. “Like an 18-wheeler hitting a pothole. Really loud. Like I’ve never heard that sound out here before.”

Firefighters rushed to the scene.

The homeowner was at work at the time.

Crews rang his smart doorbell to tell him what happened.

“One minute I see an Amazon package, and the next here’s a car,” said homeowner Ancel Hernandez. “The fire department was trying to talk to me, telling me there’s been an accident in front of your house and to get here as soon as you can.”

“My neighbor’s fence was down. His front porch was gone. Two cars were banged up,” said Amaral. “A lot of cops, a lot of firetrucks and people, and there were kids walking around.”

As the cleanup process begins, everyone involved is grateful no one was seriously hurt.

Witnesses say the driver was able to walk away form the crash.

“It could have been a lot worse. I know there’s a lot of people, especially on Bainbridge doing their afternoon walks or kids coming back home,” said Hernandez. “I’m so happy no one got hurt.”

