‘So much pride’: Braintree Marine returns home for special Christmas surprise

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A surprise more than a month in the making.

Marine Brandon Froio made it home for Christmas this year — the first time he has been home since going off to boot camp.

His parents were overjoyed to see their son in his dress uniform for the very first time.

“Takes your breath away, takes your breath away because that uniform is so stunning, and there’s so much pride to see your son actually wearing it knowing that he completed something many cannot,” his mom Cheralyn Froio said.

Brandon said the hug from mom made it feel like he never left.

“I feel like I was here yesterday, I feel like I never left,” he said. “Which is weird because obviously I’ve been out for so long and been through so many different training periods.”

Brandon said he has to head back just after the new year but that he is grateful to be able to spend the holidays with his loved ones.

