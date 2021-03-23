‘So proud and thrilled’: Acting Mayor Kim Janey reflects on historic first day in office

BOSTON (WHDH) - As acting Mayor Kim Janey walked out of Boston City Hall Tuesday, she reflected on her first day at the helm.

Janey is the first woman and person of color to lead the city and she said she is thrilled to serve the city she grew up in.

“It was a wonderful first day, I’m really excited,” she said.

The 55-year-old kept a low profile with no public events but made an unannounced stop at her former middle school in Charlestown, where students learned about a turbulent period of court-ordered bussing to force desegregation of the schools.

Janey said the city has come a long way in the four decades since.

“I started my day at the Edwards Middle School, the first school I was bussed to as a child,” she said. “Wonderful things happening with our young people, so really exciting and encouraging.”

Janey stepped up from her previous role as City Council President at 9:01 p.m. when former mayor Marty Walsh was confirmed as Labor Secretary and resigned.

She said she is focused on recovering from the pandemic and safely reopening the city.

” I’m so proud and thrilled to be in this position and happy to lead our city to serve the residents of Boston,” she said.

She is scheduled to take the oath of office on Wednesday.

