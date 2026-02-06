BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Drake Maye received some special support from his three brothers ahead of the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

His older brothers, Luke, Cole, and Beau, worked with The Players’ Tribune to leave him some heartfelt messages. The video shows childhood photos of the boys, videos of Drake playing football as a teenager, and clips from his career with the Patriots.

“So proud of you, such a great career you’ve started out with,” they said in the video. “You’re going to play lights out, just like you always have with big games.”

“This wasn’t luck and this was never promised, but here you are after many hours grinding on your craft,” they continued. “All those times we talked about it growing up, you’re here living that dream man. That’s so special.”

Drake has spoken about the special connection he has with his brothers numerous times, even recently telling reporters they are all his heroes.

Luke, Cole, and Beau all traveled up to New England when Drake was drafted in 2024, and they have been following his NFL career since then.

