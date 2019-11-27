‘So thankful’: NICU babies at Tufts Medical Center get decked out for Thanksgiving

BOSTON (WHDH) - NICU babies at Tufts Medical Center and the Floating Hospital for Children are celebrating Thanksgiving a little early by wearing turkey costumes.

In a statement, hospital officials said they “are so thankful for all the doctors, nurses and other caregivers who help our smallest patients spread their wings, and provide top-notch care to all our patients – adult and pediatric – every day. Happy Thanksgiving!”

