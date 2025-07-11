BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bay State is dealing with the aftermath of wild weather that wreaked havoc on the area Thursday.

In Braintree, roads were a flood a trouble, so bad drivers had to push their cars of out of it, and at least one person couldn’t get out on their own.

7News was there as a veteran named Paul was carried out of his car, which was stuck in waist-high water. He said he didn’t know the water was as deep as it was until it was too late.

Flooding also created rising concerns in Randolph, where at least one family’s basement became badly flooded as the rain came pouring down.

Friday morning, people were still drying out from the major mess on the South Shore, with cleanup still to finish in some communities.

