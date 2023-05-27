AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Hall of fame soccer player Briana Scurry returned to her alma mater University of Massachusetts Amherst to speak at graduation on Friday and encouraged students to draw strength from life’s hardships.

Scurry, a trailblazer for Black women in sports, retired from soccer due to concussions but has since advocated for concussion awareness. The goalkeeper is considered one of the first Black women and openly-gay professional women’s soccer players and appeared 173 times internationally for Team USA.

Scurry received an honorary doctorate from UMass Amherst.

