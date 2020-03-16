Social distancing: A breakdown of the dos and don’ts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Public health officials are urging everyone to practice social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate in Massachusetts.

In an effort to combat the spread of the virus, many employers have asked their employees to work from home and public schools have canceled classes for the foreseeable future.

Gov. Charlie Baker has banned gatherings of more than 25 people. The governor also ordered all dine-in restaurants and bars to close for three weeks.

All of the major changes are linked to enforcing social distancing — an important preventive health measure that every member of the public must adhere to in order to stop coronavirus transmission.

Prioritizing the welfare of strangers is also vitally important at this time, especially considering that infected people without symptoms might be driving the spread of coronavirus more than we realized.

With all of that said, here are some dos and don’ts of social distancing, per Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh:

THE DOS

Stay home

Frequently wash your hands

Stay six feet or more apart from people

Call/Facetime/chat online with friends and loved ones

THE DON’TS

Go out in crowds

Ignore the guidance of public health officials

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Officials warned that the risk of flu in Massachusetts is more serious than coronavirus at this time.

