Social media gives Patriots fans all-access pass to parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cameras were constantly rolling at the Patriots Super Bowl championship parade, meaning Pats fans had an all-access pass to the parade through social media.

Many Pats players took to Instagram to give fans a taste of what was happening aboard the duck boats, including wide receiver Chris Hogan.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy took the time to thank New England, saying, “Let’s do it again.”

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman made sure fans got a glimpse of the Lombardi Trophy in his Instagram post, writing, “How. Do. We. Feel.”

