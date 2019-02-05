Social media gives Patriots fans all-access pass to parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cameras were constantly rolling at the Patriots Super Bowl championship parade, meaning Pats fans had an all-access pass to the parade through social media.

Many Pats players took to Instagram to give fans a taste of what was happening aboard the duck boats, including wide receiver Chris Hogan.

View this post on Instagram

@neweracap

A post shared by Chris Hogan (@chrishogan_15) on

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy took the time to thank New England, saying, “Let’s do it again.”

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman made sure fans got a glimpse of the Lombardi Trophy in his Instagram post, writing, “How. Do. We. Feel.”

View this post on Instagram

How. Do. We. Feel.

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending