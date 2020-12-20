Social media plea garners hundreds of Christmas cards for Providence woman

A woman at a nursing home in Providence, Rhode Island has received hundreds of Christmas cards after her Facebook post went viral.

Susan Wendt said she will be alone this holiday season since family is far away and because of the pandemic.

Feeling depressed, Wendt got on her Facebook page and asked her friends to send over some Christmas cards.

Her message spread quickly and she’s received hundreds of cards from across the country and some from Australia and the UK.

Wendt plans to decorate her place for the holidays with the many cards and gifts she’s received since posting on Facebook. She said she is so happy now that she has way more Christmas cards than she ever imagined.

“People say there’s no love in this world, they are wrong!,” Wendt said.

