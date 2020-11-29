Social media post suggests newest Celtics player Tristan Thompson is in Boston

A social media post by newest Celtics player Tristan Thompson suggests he may already be in Boston.

Thompson posted a picture of himself on a plane with a shamrock emoji on Saturday morning.

Khole Kardashian, who is the mother of Thompson’s child, also posted shamrocks in response to his photo. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian followed up with the same emoji and a smile, saying “that’s right.”

