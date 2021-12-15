BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A social media threat against Burlington High School on Tuesday prompted a police investigation, officials announced Wednesday.

Administrators contacted police after learning of an anonymous Instagram account with a post indicating a desire to cause harm at the school prior to winter break, according to Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne.

The threatening language was said to be generalized but police still increased their presence at the school out of an abundance of caution as officers worked to identify the source of the account.

A juvenile male was later identified as the person responsible for the post. Investigators spoke with the juvenile and his parents and determined that there was no threat to the public.

“We take all threats and threatening language seriously, but there are no indicators that this was anything further than a juvenile who displayed poor judgment,” Browne said. “I would like to thank all Burlington Public Schools staff and the community members who brought this incident to our attention and helped us investigate it promptly and effectively.”

The school department is working to address the incident.

