Social workers say they need more PPE, as 2 DCF workers in MA test positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two DCF workers in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

Social workers tell 7 News investigates, they’re worried about being able to protect themselves and the state’s most vulnerable children, because of a lack of protective gear.

“People are really uncomfortable, unsure, and they just want to do the right thing,” says DCF employee Adriana Zwick. “They do this work, not because it’s a job but a vocation in a lot of ways. They do this work because they care and they want to be available to the families.”

Zwick has been a social worker for 26 years, she’s also the chapter president for SEIU 509, a union that represents DCF workers.

“THE NEW NORMAL”

“We have to respond to emergencies. DCF can’t close. If there is a child at imminent risk of abuse and neglect, one of my members is going out to address that situation in person,” says Zwick. “The challenge is, that there’s a lot of information we still need that hasn’t come out into the field. There’s supplies we need that haven’t come out to the field.”

She says social workers at DCF here in Massachusetts, are having to get used to a “new normal.”

Most work is being done virtually. But one of the challenges is deciding each day which families they can only virtually check on, with video and audio meetings, and which families must be seen in person.

“Emergencies, we are still going to attend to, of course. It’s those cases that are already open that we know that we need to assess on a day to day basis, what level of contact is required. We are going to do our best to do virtual contact regularly with those families, and then as needed, we are going to go to that home if that’s what needs to happen. And hopefully, we’ll have protective equipment to help us in that effort,” says Zwick.

IN NEED OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

Right now, Zwick says they don’t have enough personal protective equipment to do all of that they want to do.

“We need a lot of supplies, we need to be safe so that we can not only keep ourselves safe but keep our families safe, that we are out there trying to help,” says Zwick.

If you wish to donate, you can call their central office at 617-748-2000. Zwick says they could use more hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, even gowns if possible.

“If that child at imminent risk of abuse or neglect, a social worker is going to show up to their location probably with just a mask or even a bandanna if there aren’t enough masks, which there aren’t,” says Zwick.

REPORT SUSPECTED CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

Another concern is COVID-19 puts more kids at risk for abuse.

With schools closed and shelter in place advisories, there are fewer eyes on a child, and more stress, especially in homes without natural support systems, or those families with substance abuse, mental health or domestic violence issues.

“I’m concerned that in the not too distant future, we’re going to see an uptick in reports because the stress on the families is going to get to the breaking point,” says Zwick.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nationwide, 1 in every 5 maltreatment reports come from teachers and other educational professionals. Zwick hopes that’s where neighbors and loved ones can step up.

“Remember, there are families that don’t have the resources that other families do, to get through difficult times. Something to keep in mind. Start with a supporting hand and if it’s not enough, let us know, notifying us that these people seem to need more help,” says Zwick.

If you suspect child abuse or see a family in need, you can call the following hotlines:

There is the child at risk hotline, which is to report suspected neglect or abuse: 800-792-5200.

There is also the Kid’s Net Helpline for foster families at 800-486-3730.

