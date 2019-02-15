Soft lockdown at schools due to shooting at Illinois industrial park

West Aurora School District 129 says on its webpage that officials Friday afternoon are “holding all district students in place for their safety.”

The district also says that per directions from the county sheriff, the district has been advised to go into soft lockdown situation and that “teaching will continue with reduced movement.”

A building housing that houses the Henry Pratt Co. has been swarmed with police and paramedics after reports of the shooting.

It isn’t clear if anyone has been wounded in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story

We have an ongoing active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an ongoing active scene. We will provide more information once confirmed. — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019

