Soil from outside Weymouth school tests positive for elevated levels of arsenic

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A soil sample taken from a grassy area outside the rear of the cafeteria at the Chapman Middle School in Weymouth has tested positive for elevated levels of arsenic, officials said.

In a statement Wednesday, Weymouth Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple confirmed the sample tested positive and stressed that all areas where children play that were tested were found to be completely safe.

Chapman said as part of regular soil testing, one out of about 50 samples taken exceeded the Department of Environmental Protection’s limit of 39.9 parts per million for arsenic.

The single sample that triggered this notification to the DEP was reported at a level of 40 parts per million – or .1 part per million – over the acceptable rate.

“From what I understand, this grassy area was found to be just above the threshold that would trigger this sort of situation,” Curtis-Whipple said in a statement. “We are going to work within state and federal guidelines to get this addressed as quickly as possible and thankfully no areas that are utilized by students and staff will be impacted.”

In collaboration with the Weymouth Health Department, and Dan McCormack, Director of Public Health, and our environmental consultants, TRC, the district has been assured that this presents a low-level risk, bound in soil, and not airborne.

Fencing will be installed Thursday morning around the grassy area surrounding the cafeteria and further testing will be conducted.

Curtis-Whipple said, “It is our hope that this notification will alleviate any concerns that people may have, but as always, parents are welcomed to reach out if they have further questions or concerns.”

