QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Some solar panels paired with extreme heat may be to blame for a Quincy house fire, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the Quincy home Friday afternoon following the reports of a fire. The firefighters quick response kept the damage to the house isolated to the roof.

“Everything was being controlled by the solar panel, the smoke was underneath on the roof sheathing, and there was basically all smoldering underneath the panel itself,” said Quincy Fire Department Deputy Chief Tim Burchill.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Fire Department said that it looked like one of the solar panels on the roof of the house exploded.

“This is the first episode we have had with this weather condition,” said Burchill. “I have been hearing around the country that with the high heat, the solar panels have been having issues. So maybe this is our first and maybe hoping this will be our last.”

Firefighters said that no one was home at the time, but they did rescue at least two dogs in an air-conditioned shed at the back of the house.

“The dogs looked in good condition. There were some air conditioning units that were supplied to their little buildings,” said Burchill.

The firefighters used cool towels and drank lots of water while combating the flames in the extreme heat. One firefighter got taken to the hospital for suspected heat exhaustion.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)