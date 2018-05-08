Soldier delayed in airport watches daughter’s birth on FaceTime

BRANDON, Miss. (WHDH) — A soldier was trying to make it home to Mississippi in time to see the birth of his daughter.

But when Brooks Lindsey’s flight was delayed for several hours, he ended up watching his wife give birth via FaceTime.

Tracy Dover captured a photo of him as he sat on the floor at the airport, glued to his phone.

Lindsey is part of the U.S. Army’s 2nd Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment. Just as the baby’s head started to crown, he told his wife Haley that he needed to get off the phone to board his flight.

“All I remember was my doctor screaming, ‘Don’t let him board the flight! She’s here! She’s here!’” Haley recalled on her own social media post.

That’s when airport personnel let him sit and watch until his new baby Millie was born.

“He was crying and our hearts were breaking. We all gave him space,” Dover wrote. “When we heard the baby cry, we all rejoiced for him. I wanted to share this because I never want us to forget about our soldiers who serve us everyday and the sacrifices they make.”

