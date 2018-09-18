Soldier rescues woman trapped in floodwaters in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman trapped in floodwaters in Quincy was rescued by a member of the U.S. Army when she climbed out of her car in an attempt to escape danger Tuesday morning, officials said.

Specialist Mathew Hernon rushed to assist the woman on Standish Avenue as rising waters started to swallow her car.

Dashcam video shared by the Quincy Police Department shows Hernon wading through the water and carrying her to safety.

#CaughtOnCamera A dashcam caught Specialist Mathew Hernon assisting a motorist this afternoon. Specialist Hernon is with the 1058 transportation company out of Hingham. Currently on active orders for assisting recruiters #USArmy #flooding pic.twitter.com/4iy2qjnwb0 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) September 18, 2018

Fast-moving storms wreaked havoc on the Boston-area as the remnants of Hurricane Florence pushed through. A flash flood warning was posted for most of Massachusetts.

Southern Artery by Greenleaf Street was also hit by severe flooding.

Police urged motorists to avoid driving through floodwaters.

Flooding conditions… This is Southern Artery by Greenleaf St Remember … wipers on lights on#TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/kpgomD1vh2 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) September 18, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)