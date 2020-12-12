Soldier surprises sister with Christmas homecoming in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) -

Ten-year-old Vanessa Loomos got a surprise visitor during her fifth grade class in Marshfield this week.

When her brother, U.S. Army Private Nico Levangie, walked into the classroom, Vanessa leapt into his arms.

“I was happy, crying and everything,” Vanessa said.

Levangie had been away for almost six months at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, and Vanessa said his absence was difficult, especially during the pandemic.

“Of course we missed him, we’d always call and see if he was doing OK and stuff,” she said.

The visit was also a chance for Levangie to thank the class for sending him letters for Veterans Day this year.

“This moment is why we do what we do to make those connections, to really bring everything full circle all the way around,” said teacher Erin Cogan.

