Soldier who went missing during Korean war accounted for

BOSTON (AP) — A soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean War has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that the remains of Army Sgt. George R. Schipani, of Somerville, were identified in January.

Schipani’s unit was involved in the Battle of Unsan and he was reported missing in action as of Nov. 2, 1950.

After the war, returning American prisoners said Schipani had been captured and died in a POW camp in February or March 1951. Based on that information, Schipani was declared dead.

Remains returned to U.S. authorities that couldn’t be identified were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Schipani’s remains were disinterred last July and identified using used dental, anthropological and chest X-ray comparison analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence.

