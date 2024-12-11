BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of Massachusetts Army National Guard soldiers marched through the rain Wednesday to spread a little holiday cheer at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The servicemembers marched more than 6 miles from Dorchester to Boston Children’s.

“This is actually one of our favorite days of the year. It means a lot to us because we love our community,” said Colonel Jason Oberton.

Accompanied by a caravan of festive cruisers, about 100 soldiers delivered a $10,000 check to buy toys for kids staying at the hospital.

The inclement weather didn’t stop the soldiers from bringing joy to the hospital.

“This is mild compared to previous years — frozen weather, snow, sideways rain. We’ve done it all, but nothing stops us,” said Master Sergeant Luar Quiñones.

Their holiday spirit was on display, with soldiers wearing Santa hats and lit-up backpacks.

“Words can’t describe what it means to these families, whether they’re here for a day or whether they’re here for weeks or months, spending the holidays in the hospital is challenging,” said Kirsten Getchell, a child life specialist at Boston Children’s.

This is the 14th year of the fundraising event, and the National Guard members said they look forward to it every year.

“This is our ability to really deliver some Christmas spirit and some holiday time to the families that are here that have other stressors on their mind with their family,” Oberton said.

The soldiers raised $10,000 for the toys, which will be delivered to children on Christmas Day.

