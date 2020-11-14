Solider from Mass. among those killed in helicopter crash in Egypt

A solider from Massachusetts was among five U.S. soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt on Thursday, officials said.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, of Marlboro was identified among the casualties, the Army announced in a statement on Saturday.

Ghabour was part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers mission in Sinai, Egypt at the time of his death.

A captain, chief warrant officer and two sergeants also died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

