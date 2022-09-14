DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man’s dying wish was for his children to receive some money they had coming to them. But his family says they had difficulties getting it, so they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

It has been a heartbreaking year for Tina and her two kids.

“It’s still hard,” Tina said.

Her ex-husband, Eddy, needed a liver transplant.

“He was struggling with some liver disease,” Tina said.

After waiting for an organ donation in Massachusetts, he moved to a different state.

“There were thoughts that maybe he could get one faster in Florida,” Tina said.

Sadly he never got a transplant. He died this spring.

“There’s a huge void. We’re still adjusting to his loss. His joy was his kids,” Tina said.

Before Eddy passed away, he sent an email to Tina.

It had information about a long-term disability insurance policy that was to be paid to their children.

“This was his dying wish to make sure that I had this information. I had said to Eddy, “Don’t worry I’ll take over from here,’ and that’s what I wanted to do,” Tina said.

In May, Tina filed a claim with the insurance company. She says for months she struggled to get it approved.

“I called and emailed every other day. I felt like they were just avoiding me completely,” Tina said.

Frustrated, she reached out to Solve It 7. “My mom said, ‘You know, what, Tina, why don’t you just try contacting Solve It 7?'”

We connected with a company representative and this Duxbury family got some life-changing news.

“Within 12 hours, I had received a phone call from the president apologizing for how this was handled,” Tina said.

The company sent her a check for $13,000.

“I’m just very thankful. I feel like I never would have been able to do this without you guys,” Tina said.

Now Tina feels some peace knowing she fulfilled Eddy’s dying wish.

“He started it, and I finished it. He’s happy. I’m very grateful and fortunate,” Tina said.

