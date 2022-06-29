A local couple wanted to stop the spread of germs, and spread the word about their business. But the realtors say they didn’t get the ads they paid for, so they contacted Solve It 7.

Claire and Jim Abate are partners personally and professionally.

“It works for us. I wouldn’t want it any other way,”

The husband-and-wife team sell homes together in the Easton area.

“A lot of people say, you know, ‘You spend all day with your wife?’ I go, ‘Yeah, I love it,'” Jim said.

What Jim doesn’t love, is what began last fall.

The couple paid a company $2900 dollars to put their real estate ads on hand sanitizer stations and place them at two local stores.

“We expected in a short period of time to have two kiosks,” Jim said.

But that never happened.

“The company would tell us that you know they were shorthanded due to COVID. Please give us some time,” Jim said.

Time kept passing, with no kiosks. So, in the spring of this year Jim and Claire asked for a refund. They were told “no.”

“I did not get anything. How can you not give me my money back? Couldn’t get anywhere with them,” Claire said.

Hoping to clean up the situation they emailed Solve It 7.

“We needed an advocate. We needed somebody who would help and we didn’t have anybody, except for Solve It 7,” Claire said.

We contacted a company representative who told us:

“We investigated every scenario to make the situation right for the customer. In the end, we decided the best route was to refund them, as it was the right thing to do…”

Claire and Jim are thrilled to have their money back.

“When you got involved, it was like day and night,” Claire said.

“You guys really came through for us and we appreciate all your hard work,” Jim said.

