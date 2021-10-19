LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - When a fire damaged her backyard and part of her house, Stacey Wonson worked to get her home back to the way it used to be.

“We’ve come a long way now, it was really hard,” she says.

Stacey had a new deck and a seating area installed overlooking her pool.

“My husband really enjoys the sun but I am more of a shade person,” Stacey says.

So she found a company that makes custom outdoor awnings.

Stacey says, “it’s connected to the house and it’s motorized. It would totally cover us from the sun; it was about $2700, it was the awning, a winter cover, and a remote to open and close. They told me a couple of weeks for delivery.”

The awning was coming from a Massachusetts warehouse.

But when Stacey started tracking the delivery she noticed a big problem.

Stacey says, “it went out to New York it sat there for a few days, it went to Maryland and I couldn’t understand why.”

Weeks later she tracked the awning again and saw it was back in Massachusetts.

“I had a delivery date scheduled on a Monday and I tracked it later in the day–it said it came out for delivery then went back to their warehouse,” Stacey says.

Stacey repeatedly tried calling the freight company that was supposed to deliver the awning.

But she couldn’t get any help.

“Very frustrating, I want to be able to enjoy my deck and I never once got a call from the freight company, never once that’s when I called Solve It 7,” Stacey says.

We contacted the freight company and asked what was causing the delay.

Stacey says, “I want this before winter.”

The freight company said they were trying to deliver the awning using an 18-wheeler but they didn’t think it would fit down Stacey’s street.

Stacey says, “they didn’t even call to ask because most certainly you can.”

The day after we got involved, Stacey got her new awning.

Stacey says, “here it is, I was shocked to see the truck go down the street. It made me happy to know that you were on my side.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)