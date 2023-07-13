Time and money were running out for a local medical school student after identity thieves cleaned out her bank account. When she had trouble getting her money back, she contacted Solve It 7.

Kaitlyn was worried! How would she buy food and pay her bills?

“I was really stressed,” Kaitlyn said.

Her cash concerns started in May.

She used an app to order coffee, and her debit card was declined.

“So I went right to my banking app, and then saw that my account had $0 in it,” Kaitlyn said.

Kaitlyn discovered she was hit by identity thieves.

“There was a strange account that I didn’t recognize that had been created under my name. And I went into that account and saw that all my money had been transferred into it and then withdrawn from an ATM,” Kaitlyn said.

She says more than $1000 was gone.

“That part was the scariest part knowing that someone had stolen my identity and was able to do all that without me knowing,” Kaitlyn said.

Kaitlyn reported the theft to her bank and asked for her money back.

“They said that it was obviously fraud and there wasn’t much of a case to investigate, and they weren’t concerned about it being approved. So it was all very reassuring at the beginning,” Kaitlyn said.

But after waiting one month, she says the bank would only give her some of her money back.

“It was another shock,” Kaitlyn said.

The medical student was nearly out of money, so she emailed Solve It 7.

“I had gotten to the end of my rope,” Kaitlyn said.

We contacted the bank, and Kaitlyn got her money back the next day.

A representative from the bank told us:

“We take identity theft very seriously, and prioritize protecting our clients. Resolving identity theft incidents can be a complicated process, and we are always working to improve our client experience.”

“I just want to say thank you so much. It was a very stressful time for me, and Solve It 7 came in right away and took care of it,” Kaitlyn said.

We are happy to have taken care of it. Are you stressing about a problem?

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us at SolveIt7@whdh.com

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)