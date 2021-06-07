NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Savenor family loves baseball–their son started playing at an early age.

Caron said, “he’s been playing baseball since he was about 3 or 4 years old”

And they wanted to keep him working on his game during the pandemic.

“We wanted to really rev up his practicing. ” Caron said.

So they bought a batting cage for their backyard last June.

Arnie said, “I looked at the sizes and we decided to get the 70-foot batting cage; I ordered it rush delivery 1 to 3 days.”

It cost about $1,500!

But Arnie said, “it did not show up until 6 to 7 weeks after I ordered it.”

When they started to put it together, they ran into big problems.

Arnie said, “sure enough we were missing parts and we rolled the net out and we realized we had the wrong size net.”

The online retailer sent a 50-foot net instead of the 70-foot net they ordered.

They were also missing the posts that hold the net into place in the ground.

Arnie said, “I wrote to them in mid-September, at that point we were basically at a standstill.”

After a few months of back and forth with the company, the family wanted to return the cage and score a big refund!

But it seemed they were striking out.

Arnie said, “they were saying your window of opportunity to solve this problem has ended.”

So they decided to bring in some relief with Solve It 7.

We contacted the company and suggested a solution.

We asked them to send the parts needed to finish building the batting cage and give the family a partial refund–for the delayed shipping and sending the wrong items.

Arnie said, “it was about $400.”

They agreed!

Arnie said, “our son will be out in the batting cage making good use of it”

It’s a big win for the home team!

“Thank you Solve It 7,” Arnie and Caron said.

