Solve It 7: Bedspread Blues

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - “This is my former office,” says Stanley Bernstein, looking at a photo of a plane’s interior. “This is the cockpit of fa Boeing 737.”

It’s a cockpit that the retired airline pilot got to know very well.

“I flew for 30 years and enjoyed every moment of it,” Bernstein says.

We met Stanley and interviewed him before the COVID-19 pandemic. You know the old saying, “If you love what you do, you’ll never have to work a day in your life?” Stanley is proof of that.

“You get to see the world,” he says of being a pilot. “Your horizons are endlessly expanded by having that job.”

Stanley know spends his days with his wife in their Plymouth home. To get through New England winters, he purchased a king size electric blanket about two years ago.

“For the first two years or so, it worked fine,” he says. “As advertised.”

But this past winter, he noticed the electric blanket wasn’t working. Stanley looked at the box and found a five-year warranty. He reached out to the company to get the blanket replaced.

“They wanted photographs of the label, the plug of the blanket, of the blanket itself,” he says.

He emailed in all of the requested items but got a chilly response. A company representative told him there were only queen size blankets in stock.

“It’s very hard to put a queen blanket on a king bed,” Stanley said. “Unless you only want to heat one leg or something like that and not the other!”

Hoping to get out of the cold, he reached out to Solve It 7.

We contacted the company and left several messages about Stanley’s king-size concern. We never heard back, but Stanley did. He got a confirmation email from the company that a king-size blanket was on its way.

“I received, out of nowhere, an overnight package,” he says.

Stanley says this wasn’t about the money.

“It was a matter of ethics,” he says. “I thought it was very important for them to live up to what they say they were warranting their product to be.”

Now he has a king size blanket to fit his king-size bed.

“You accomplished the task that was asked of you,” he says of Solve It 7. “And did it in very short order and I think proved what you’re all about.”

