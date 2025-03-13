NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple from North Attleboro started a new online business.

It took off fast! But their success stalled when they couldn’t access their money.

So, they turned to Solve It 7.

Erin and Charles Muhanguzi have big plans for their future.

“We’ve been trying to achieve them,” said Charles.

“We’ve been married for almost three years. He’s my best friend in everything that we do,” said Erin.

Last September, the couple put their ideas into action.

They decided to be their own bosses by reselling electronics online.

“It’s definitely nerve wracking, because we put a significant chunk of our own money into this, but you have to take a chance at some point,” said Erin.

And taking a chance paid off!

In the first few months they sold nearly $20,000 worth of items through an online auction site.

“There was definitely a learning curve in the beginning. I mean, we’ve never done something like this before. The first few months were pretty good,” said Erin.

Until the site froze the couple’s account and profits – nearly $8,000.

“We were actually on vacation when we got that notification and we were dumbfounded. We were like, what happened?” asked Erin.

Charles and Erin reached out to the site, but say they got nowhere.

“We were told by multiple different representatives a different story every time. It’s frustrating when you have a business that is seeming to do well and to get off the ground, and then it’s just totally put to a halt,” said Erin.

To put their business back in motion—they turned to Solve It 7.

“We can’t afford to lose $8,000 we just don’t have that much money to lose and we knew that you guys have helped people,” said Erin.

We contacted the site.

A spokesperson told us the money was being held to cover and refunds. But within a week—the couple had their money back.

“We can’t thank you guys enough. We really appreciate your help with again, small businesses,” said Erin.

“Thank you so much solve it 7,” said Charles.

Do you need help with a problem?

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us, the fastest way to reach us: Solveit7@whdh.com

