After an airline canceled his family’s flights, a New Hampshire man just wanted a refund. But he says he was left up in the air– until he contacted Solve It 7!

Peddling in new places is how Ted and his family like to see the world.

“We’ve done several bike tours,” Ted says.

When Ted’s daughter finished her medical residency in January, he booked a family bike trip to Croatia to celebrate.

“It’s a gigantic milestone,” Ted says.

Ted paid $3,100 for the flights using an online travel website.

The family was supposed to fly on a European airline connecting through Spain but the airline canceled their connecting flight just days after booking.

“I was disappointed,” Ted says.

Ted contacted the site he used to buy the tickets.

“I was told I needed to reach out directly to the airline,” Ted said.

So, he did, hoping to rebook or get his money back.

“I was not able to reach anybody via email or by my phone. I even purchased international cards so I could call them specifically and I couldn’t get anywhere,” Ted says.

For six months Ted kept hitting dead ends.

“I was extremely frustrated,” Ted says.

So, he contacted Solve It 7 and things started taking off.

We emailed the travel booking site.

When company representatives couldn’t reach the airline either they gave Ted a refund.

“Solve it 7 was able to do their magic,” Ted says.

Ted booked with a different airline and the family enjoyed their two-wheeling trip.

“I am just extremely happy that I reached out to Solve It 7 that they were able to help me,” Ted says.

If you have an airline issue, you can also file a complaint with the US DOT. The federal agency does mediate consumers’ disputes about airlines about refunds.

