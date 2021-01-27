Solve It 7: Canine Care

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - For many of us – pets are part of the family!

“They’re all special to me but Zach is very special to me,” Wilmington resident Diana Macgregor said.

Zach was abused as a puppy and taken in by Macgregor and her family.

“He knows when I’m coming home he knows when I’m going to work. He knows everything that I say to him. I know it’s hard for people to understand, but he just knows,” she said.

So Diana had a feeling when Zach started limping earlier this year.

“I knew something was wrong,” she told 7NEWS.

The vet said the pup had a torn ACL and Diana was determined to find help for her furry friend!

Online Diana found a laser for pets that was supposed to reduce inflammation and speed recovery but it was not cheap — it cost her close to $3,000. She says she was told there would be a $300 restocking fee if she returned it.

“Honestly I would sell my car if I had to,” she said. “I love my animals.”

So, Diana bought the laser and started using it on Zach but after a few weeks, it didn’t seem like the dog was getting any better.

“It just didn’t do anything for him,” she said.

Disappointed, Diana decided to send the laser back.

That’s when she got a real shock!

“The email that she had sent me said that there was a 30 percent restocking fee,” Diana said.

Making the restocking fee close to a thousand dollars.

“I said, ‘But that’s not what you told me.”

But, the company wouldn’t budge.

Left howling, Diana contacted Solve It 7!

We reached out to the company and a representative said he would see what he could do.

A few days later, the company reached out to Diana and said they’d honor the original $300 restocking fee – saving her close to $700.

Money she will use to get Zach the best canine care.

“You guys really went above and beyond,” she said. “I think that Solve It 7 is absolutely amazing. You really helped me and I really appreciate it.”

Have a problem you can’t solve, maybe we could help. Send us an email at solveit7@whdh.com or give us a call at 617-367-7777

