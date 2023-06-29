A Sudbury man tried to rent a car, but his plans hit a roadblock when he learned he was on a “do not rent” list. Wanting to get back on the road, he contacted solve it 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Newton Taylor relies on his car.

“For getting back and forth to work. My mother’s medical appointments. I just can’t be without it,” Newton said.

And Newton was without his car a while back when it went into the shop.

“I had to bring my car in because someone hit it,” Newton said. “The side window and the driver’s door were blown out. It just exploded. It was the other person’s fault. So their insurance had to pay.”

Newton had to rent a car and says the insurance company balked at the bill.

So he paid it:

“I wanted everything paid so that I wouldn’t have anything overhanging my head,” Newton said.

Eventually, the insurance company did pay for Newton’s rental.

“And then, I got reimbursed by the rental company. I thought everything was all set,” Newton said.

But the next time Newton went to rent a car from the same company, he got news that stopped him in his tracks.

“They told me that I was on the do not rent list for non-payment. I was very shocked,” Newton said.

Newton says he tried getting off the do not rent list for nearly a year.

“It was just exhausting. Horrendous,” Newton said.

He decided to shift gears and emailed Solve It 7.

“Well, I’ve watched Channel 7 news every day. And I see people getting things resolved. And I felt this was my last chance,” Newton said.

We contacted the car rental company. A representative told us Newton was placed on our do not rent list as a result of a miscommunication processing a payment. He’s now removed from the list and welcome to rent.

“I want to say thank you, Solve It 7, so much for taking this headache off my shoulders,” Newton said.

