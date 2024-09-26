WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester family rented a car for a Texas vacation. But when they arrived, there wasn’t a car for them.

Unable to get a refund greenlighted, they turned to Solve It 7.

When Karen Koulopolous’ daughter wanted to visit Texas last summer, she and her husband, Wayne, made it happen. ​

“I put a lot of time and effort into exploring my different options,” said Karen.

They used a popular travel website to book their trip — including the flight, hotel and car rental.

“We checked around at different prices, and it seemed pretty good, so we went with that,” said Karen.

But they hit a snag when they got stuck on the tarmac after landing in the lone star state.

Because of the one-hour delay, the rental company put the breaks on their vehicle.

“It didn’t matter that we had no control that the plane was stuck on the tarmac. It was no fault of ours. I was crying. We really depended on that vehicle,” said Karen.

Karen says she was promised a $900 refund. But months passed and the money never landed in her account.

“I had texted them, I sent them an email twice saying ‘where are we in the process? Can we expect this refund soon? No response,” said Karen.

So, Karen put Solve It 7 in the driver’s seat.

“Sometimes you need help and you just got to reach out,” said Karen.

We contacted the travel site that booked Karen’s trip. And two days later she got her $900 back.

“I couldn’t have done it without you. We are just so grateful, and, the timeframe was just incredible. Two days! I totally want to say if anyone needs any help with any problem you may be having, Solve It 7 is there to help you as they helped us,” said Karen.

