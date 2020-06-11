When he’s not working full time as a pharmacist, Attleboro’s Kareem Abdalla is usually running around balancing a busy family schedule.

“My kids go to gymnastics, swim class, things like that,” says Kareem.

Like most parents with two young children, Kareem’s cars are a big part of making it to all those scheduled activities on time. One of them even helps him to bring in some extra money.

Last year, he began using Turo, a company that allows car owners to rent out their vehicles to other drivers online. Those drivers can then take the owner’s car for a proscribed period of time at a cost set by the owner. The car owner then gets a percentage of that money.

Things were going as planned until one day when Kareem’s ride was damaged during one of those rentals.

“The car was being driven and the clutch malfunctioned,” he says. “There was also cosmetic damage.”

That damage came out to be valued at several thousand dollars. But Kareem wasn’t worried at first, because Turo says it insures cars up to $1 million in case there’s any damage done.

“I thought in my head, ‘Ok here’s a little bump in the road,'” Kareem says. “We’re going to get this fixed.”

He submitted a claim and was told he’d hear back from someone within two days. When he didn’t hear anything, he reached out again. Eventually he connected with someone at the company but his case went back and forth with them for months. Meanwhile, his undriveable car sat up on a lift at a local repair shop.

“Basically every single time there was some kind of progress, the ball was just being thrown back in my court,” he says.

That’s when Kareem realized he needed to change lanes and call Solve It 7.

We contacted Turo. A company representative said Kareem’s case was taking longer than usual because they needed a specific type of estimate for his car’s body work. They promised us they would reach out to Kareem directly.

Kareem was able to get them the additional paperwork and a short time later got his check for more than $2,600. More importantly, Kareem got his beloved car back, repaired and ready to ride thanks to Solve It 7.

“The level of frustration and anxiety that this whole thing brought to me that you guys were able to relieve was priceless,” he says.

“I can’t say anything besides thank you, thank you, thank you. I really appreciate it.

If there’s a problem that has you driving down a dead end, send us an email at SolveIt7@whdh.com or give us a call at 617-367-7777.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)