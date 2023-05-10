A New Hampshire man, laid off from his job as a 401k representative, had a 401k crisis of his own. He turned to Solve It 7 for help in his cash crunch. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

It’s never a good time to have a home appliance break, but Tim got a double whammy.

First, his furnace caught fire and broke. Then his washing machine died.

“Very stressful time for sure,” Tim said.

He needed some emergency funds but was short on cash because he just lost his job.

“I was really upset. I was worried about it. I didn’t know what I was gonna do,” Tim said.

So he decided to withdraw $3000 from his 401k.

“I wouldn’t want to do that normally, but it was an extenuating circumstance,” Tim said.

Tim filled out a form to get his money through direct deposit.

“I made sure that I wrote it as clearly as possible. Like I double-checked each number so that it was very legible. It was printed out and then scanned again. One of the numbers became less legible,” Tim said.

He says the company that processes the payouts had difficulty reading his account number and mistakenly sent the money to someone else.

“They entered in a two instead of eight. It was crazy. I couldn’t believe it. I had a pit in my stomach,” Tim said.

For two months, Tim says he tried but could not get his money back.

So he emailed Solve It 7.

“I was beyond surprised to see that I got a response within like 15 or 20 minutes,” Tim said.

We contacted the company.

And they soon sent him this check for $3000.

Now he can pay to fix his furnace and buy a new washing machine.

“I am beyond relieved,” Tim said. “I’m so happy that it was able to be resolved. Thank you so much. Like no one would help me.”

