A local man ordered a collectible gold coin worth thousands of dollars. But when he didn’t get what he paid for, Solve It 7 helped him cash in. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

“I love the beauty of it and the satisfaction of collecting,” Barry said.

Barry’s excitement shines like the coins he collects.

“A 1926 standing liberty quarter. It’s known as one of the most beautiful coins ever minted,” Barry said.

Barry’s fascination started when he was young.

“The first time I started collecting coins, I had a paper route. I was about 10,” Barry said.

And he still loves collectibles, like the books and records he sells in his Newton store.

“I’m an avid collector of everything,” Barry said.

Barry recently bought this one-ounce gold coin for more than $2800 from the U.S. Mint.

“I was very excited about it. I had to go to the computer at exactly 12 o’clock noon, on March 30th because these sell out quickly,” Barry said.

But Barry was shocked when it arrived.

“It’s not the coin I ordered,” Barry said. “I was horrified.”

The coin he received is worth about half as much as the one he bought.

So he called the Mint, to return it, and get the one he wanted.

“No, they can’t do that. They’re all sold out,” Barry said.

Barry was willing to keep the coin if he got half his money back.

“It’s a nice coin; it’s just not worth what I paid for it,” Barry said.

He says he tried for months to get his refund. “It was frustrating,” Barry said.

So he reached out to Solve It 7.

We contacted the Mint, and a representative told us: Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We’re connecting with the customer to resolve this.

Soon after, Barry got his $1400.

“Thank you. Thank you very much,” Barry said.

Now he can get back to collecting his money and his music.

“If you have a problem, go to Solve It 7,” Barry said. “They will solve it.”

Yes, Barry, thank you. We sure try!

