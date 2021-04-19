Solve It 7: Comedy Ticket Travesty

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - In these trying times, we could all use a good laugh.

Local Fire Fighter, Jordan Hill enjoys comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

“He tells a lot of family-oriented jokes, Italian humor which I think is pretty funny and somewhat relatable,” said Jordan.

Back before COVID, Jordan bought tickets to see the funny man in action.

Jordan said, “I bought tickets for me, my girlfriend, and four of my coworkers.”

He paid $990 for six tickets.

“We were gonna make a night of it; it would have been a great night,” Jordan said.

But the pandemic changed everyone’s plans and the show that was supposed to be last March was pushed to August and then April.

The ticket company sent Jordan a link to tickets for the new date, but there was a big problem!

Jordan said, “whenever I click on the link they provided it brings me to a page that says these tickets have already been accepted by another email address.”

This was no laughing matter.

Jordan contacted the ticket company but wasn’t getting any answers.

“They said that they would troubleshoot the issue and get back to me,” Jordan said.

But after waiting for months, Jordan called Solve It 7.

We reached out to the ticket company and explained that Jordan wanted to turn in the tickets and get his money back.

Three days later he got a full refund.

“I was relieved it was over with. It was a lot of time spent on the phone, a lot of aggravation,” said Jordan.

Jordan is now smiling over this ticket turnaround.

“I was very happy to get it resolved,” he said.

Got a problem you can’t solve on your own? Send an email to solveit7@whdh.com or give us a call at 617-367-7777.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)