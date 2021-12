ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Abington woman ordered a laptop online – but she kept getting emails that the shipment was delayed.

She got an offer to cancel her order and get a full refund but that didn’t go through.

So she reached out to Solve It 7.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)