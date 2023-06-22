A local teacher couldn’t wait to see Lizzo in concert. But when the Grammy winner got sick and rescheduled her show, the teacher had a problem. She turned to Solve It 7 for help.

Lizzo’s singing always makes Dena feel…

(Lizzo sings her song, “Good as hell.”)

“Love her! Can’t help but dance to it,” Dena said.

The New Hampshire teacher got tickets to see her favorite flute player in Hartford, Connecticut.

“That was the closest venue. I was so excited to see her. I was gonna bring one of my girlfriends. She was also a special ed teacher,” Dena said.

Dena was in her car on the way to the concert when she had to hit the brakes.

Lizzo announced she was postponing the show.

“I did test positive for strep throat… I need to heal so I can be the artist you deserve,” Lizzo said on Instagram.

“Obviously, we were disappointed, but we understood that she was sick,” Dena said.

The concert was on a weekend.

But it was rescheduled for a school night when Dena had to be in class the next morning.

“We were quite devastated, knowing that it wouldn’t be an option for us to go that distance, and then try to wake up the next morning and perform for our students and kind of be on our game,” Dena said.

Dena reached out to the ticket company and says she had trouble getting a refund.

“There was no option to transfer or resell the tickets either. So I was stuck with the tickets,” Dena said.

She emailed Solve It 7.

“I really didn’t know where else to turn,” Dena said.

Soon she had reason to dance.

“They had said they had been contacted from a news station in Boston and they would be issuing our refund. Thank you so much,” Dena said.

Dena plans to use that money on tickets the next time Lizzo comes to town.

“I really hope she comes back. I’m sure she will come back. That would be lovely,” Dena said.

