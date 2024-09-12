BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of Beverly condo owners were fed up when their finances were mishandled, so they demanded their money back. When that didn’t happen, they called Solve It 7.

Dominic Rubino moved into this condo two years ago and has been making it his own, one room at a time.

“It was exciting to buy a new place, renovating it,” said Dominic.

To make life easier, Dominic, his neighbor Melanie Marinello and the rest of the condo owners brought in a management company to handle the finances for the building.

“It was so much easier and less stressful to have somebody take care of all the bills,” said Melanie.

The company was supposed to pay those bills from a shared account, but that wasn’t happening.

“It got to the point where I was babysitting the finances. Why is the electricity late? Why is the gas late? Why did I get alerted that the master insurance was going to lapse? Things like that are scary,” said Dominic.

The group cut ties with the management company in July and was owed nearly $3,800.

“We’re told because of the holiday, Fourth of July, you’ll probably see the money next week,” said Dominic.

“That made sense to us,” said Melanie.

But weeks passed with no check.

“Never gave us a date or time, no details, just yup it’s being dispersed,” said Dominic.

“We were like what do we even do? That puts us in such a dangerous spot, not being able to pay our bills,” said Melanie.

Dominic and Melanie decided to put their money on Solve It 7.

“We didn’t know what else to do,” said Dominic.

We reached out to the company. A spokesperson told us they are aware of the concerns and look forward to having the issue remedied very soon

“You guys got on the case,” said Melanie

The check arrived last week.

“I was like oh my gosh, I opened it and took a selfie with it,” said Melanie.

“Thank you guys so much, you guys are awesome,” said Dominic.

