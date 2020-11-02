Solve It 7: Cookout Fallout

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - “Such a beautiful day,” says Raffi Cortes, looking out at his back yard. It’s just Raffi and his wife hanging out on their patio these days, but before the pandemic, the Acton couple often hosted friends for cookouts and other events.

“I am a social person,” says Raffi. “I love to meet with friends and family.”

Raffi loved entertaining when the weather was nice.

“It bothers me when we’re having a nice time and it starts raining or we have to go inside,” he says.

Raffi had a solution: retractable awnings! For years he had been getting brochures from Sunsetter about their awnings, but they can be pricey.

“Every year I will receive [the brochure],” Raffi says. “I would look at it. I would dream.”

Then one of the brochures advertised a sale on the awning he wanted, which included a free grill. Raffi couldn’t resist.

“I would get the grill, the cleaning kit, an awning cover, weather breaker panels and wireless wind sensor,” he says. “All of that, free, free, free, free, free!”

It all arrived a few weeks later, except the grill! A few more weeks passed and the grill never came. Raffi called Sunsetter. The company told him it got lost during shipping. His dream of summer barbecues outside was slipping away.

“Summer is gone and so is my dream of enjoying summer with my awning and my new grill,” he says.

When summer turned to fall and he still didn’t have his grill, Raffi called Solve It 7.

We contacted Sunsetter and a representative confirmed there had been a shipping problem, but promised to send out a new grill immediately. A few days later, a happy Raffi was firing up the grill for us!

“How do you like your burgers?!?!” Raffi asks.

Now Raffi is enjoying some fall grilling and looking forward to putting his awning up next spring.

“You exceeded all my expectations,” Raffi says. “Because seven days [after reaching out] I am here using my grill…without Solve it 7, I don’t believe that I’d be doing this here today.”

