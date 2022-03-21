WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local woman turned her clever creativity in making crafts into a side business. But when a store didn’t pay her for her creations, she called Solve It 7.

Every glass, jar, Grinch or Easter bunny Donna creates is from the heart.

“I love crafting,” Donna said.

In her Wilmington home, she designs and etches — putting beautiful detail into every piece.

“It’s got to be perfect,” Donna said.

Donna’s knack for making knick-knacks started as a hobby but turned into a business.

Last year she rented shelf space in a store.

When someone purchased one of her items she got paid.

“I thought it was great. I was getting payments that exceeded my rent. So, I was making money,” Donna said.

But in January, Donna got an email from the store saying they owed her $415.

“I needed the money to buy more product,” Donna said.

February came and went. But Donna’s money didn’t come.

She called and emailed the store.

“She just kept telling me my email was lost, or they were working on it, or should look into it,” Donna said.

With no clear way forward, Donna contacted Solve It 7.

“I was starting to think oh my god, I’m not going to get my money,” Donna said.

We called the store. We were told payments to “vendors are delayed,” “sales were down,” they “barely survived COVID,” and they “had rent and bills to pay.”

We explained Donna has bills to pay too.

In almost no time the store came through.

“You got me my money the next day. I was very happy,” Donna said.

Now Donna has been able to buy new materials and she’s selling her creations in another local shop and online.

“It just makes me feel good that I make something that somebody else really likes and wants,” Donna said.

